Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

SFIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $3.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $5.48.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $1,182,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 433.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 162,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

