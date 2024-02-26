Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of AstraZeneca Call Options (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 12,142 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,764 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,797. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

