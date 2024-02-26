StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TWOU. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of 2U from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $4.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of 2U from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.31.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.38 on Thursday. 2U has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $28,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $35,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

