StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.