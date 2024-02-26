StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SDPI opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Superior Drilling Products has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $151,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.