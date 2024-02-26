StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

