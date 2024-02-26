StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18,868.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

