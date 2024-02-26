StockNews.com Downgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.23.

NVRO opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $554.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.94. Nevro has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its position in Nevro by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nevro by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nevro by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

