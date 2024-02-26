StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ChromaDex Price Performance

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 184.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 33,625 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

