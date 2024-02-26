StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.87. Oxbridge Re has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 19.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

