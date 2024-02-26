StockNews.com Lowers Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Infinera Trading Down 4.1 %

INFN stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Infinera by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Infinera by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 16,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

