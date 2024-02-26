StockNews.com Upgrades Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.48. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $61.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.05 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 491.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after buying an additional 47,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after buying an additional 116,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,755,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 87,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 105.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,667,000 after buying an additional 168,425 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

