StockNews.com Upgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Hold

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.81. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 26,421 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DURECT in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 121,930 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

