StockNews.com Upgrades Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FLS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.57.

Get Flowserve alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLS

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $43.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Flowserve’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowserve

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,405,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,573,000 after buying an additional 144,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,065,000 after buying an additional 246,636 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,802,000 after buying an additional 147,846 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after buying an additional 86,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Flowserve

(Get Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.