Stonepine Capital Management LLC Acquires 967,912 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967,912 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AVIR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 248,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $362.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.15.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
