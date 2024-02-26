Stonepine Capital Management LLC Acquires 967,912 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967,912 shares during the quarter. Atea Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 2.06% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 378.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after purchasing an additional 843,496 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVIR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 248,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $362.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, insider Andrea Corcoran sold 15,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $60,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,911.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Andrea Corcoran sold 15,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total value of $60,837.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 670,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,598.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,230 shares of company stock worth $327,852. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

