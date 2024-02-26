Stonepine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394,840 shares during the quarter. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals makes up 15.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $46,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $783,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 838,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,529.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock valued at $185,656. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMLX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. 666,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,670. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.77. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $38.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

