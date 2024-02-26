Stonepine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 477,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000. Vanda Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.7% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 16,716 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.55. 557,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,708. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $261.81 million, a PE ratio of 89.02 and a beta of 0.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

