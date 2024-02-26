Stonepine Capital Management LLC Sells 93,747 Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,852,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,747 shares during the quarter. SCYNEXIS makes up about 2.2% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SCYNEXIS worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 212.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of SCYX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 92,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,949. SCYNEXIS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCYX

About SCYNEXIS

(Free Report)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.