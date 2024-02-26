Stonepine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,339,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Gossamer Bio makes up approximately 0.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Gossamer Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gossamer Bio Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. 1,294,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Gossamer Bio
Gossamer Bio Company Profile
Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gossamer Bio
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.