Stonepine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,339,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Gossamer Bio makes up approximately 0.9% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Gossamer Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOSS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.29. 1,294,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

