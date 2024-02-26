Stratis Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $183.78 million and $45.39 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.48 or 0.05848187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,968,850 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

