Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,855 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,478. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

