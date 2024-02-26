Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 196,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 388.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.58. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

