Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 82,142 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 419,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,341 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 437,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,356. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.45.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

