Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,909 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney accounts for about 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Hancock Whitney worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,279,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $22,744,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after purchasing an additional 286,206 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.43. 92,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,530. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

