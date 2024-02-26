Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.75. The stock had a trading volume of 222,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,723. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $180.17.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

