Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,152. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.