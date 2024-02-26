Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. 31,522,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,010,469. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.