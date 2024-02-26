Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,987,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

