Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,645 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,645 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.11. 948,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

