Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,815 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up 2.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.54. The company had a trading volume of 521,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

