Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 45,141 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 45,141 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 1.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TELUS by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TELUS by 125,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,191. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on TU. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

