Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.0 %

BX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $125.12. 1,468,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,613. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average is $112.16.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.