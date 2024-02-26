Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,142. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.