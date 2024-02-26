Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

NYSEARCA GAPR remained flat at $33.43 on Monday. 75,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,650. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.84.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.