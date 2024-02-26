Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$74.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The company has a market cap of C$43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.63. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$60.01 and a 52-week high of C$74.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.91.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

