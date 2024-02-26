Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.
Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$74.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The company has a market cap of C$43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.63. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$60.01 and a 52-week high of C$74.72.
In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
