Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80.

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,400,463 shares in the company, valued at $20,656,829.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 over the last three months. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 141,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 213,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

