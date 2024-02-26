Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.04, but opened at $34.05. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $31.88, with a volume of 227,741 shares traded.

The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,120.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $35,628.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,120.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,011,950 shares of company stock worth $267,926,146 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

