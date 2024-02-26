Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 13th

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Sylogist stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$205.06 million, a P/E ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 0.83. Sylogist has a twelve month low of C$4.62 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.50.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
