Sylogist Ltd. (SYZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on March 13th

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Sylogist Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE SYZ traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,854. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.42 million, a PE ratio of 80.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.04. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$4.62 and a 52 week high of C$9.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYZ shares. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

