Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $45.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SLVM traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.63. 86,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,097. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. Sylvamo has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In related news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.