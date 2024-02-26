Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.65

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.65 and last traded at $57.54, with a volume of 84394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Sylvamo Stock Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. Sylvamo’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 211.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after acquiring an additional 48,047 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 13.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,707 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

