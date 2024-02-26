Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 986,942 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2,457.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 986,942 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.34% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $94,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 272,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,411,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2359 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

