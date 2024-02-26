Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $30,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,909,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $12.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,309.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.18 and a 1-year high of $1,319.62. The firm has a market cap of $612.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,175.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $991.38.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,028.52.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

