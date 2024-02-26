Synovus Financial Corp Buys 922,233 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922,233 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $36,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.59. 402,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,459. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

