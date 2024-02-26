Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $508.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,520,285. The company has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.70. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

