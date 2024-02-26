Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $153,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $188.33. 3,742,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,988,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $193.18.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.