Synovus Financial Corp Has $30.94 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $30,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Visa by 50.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Visa by 1,634.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.15. 3,782,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,409,387. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.90 and a 200-day moving average of $252.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.76 and a 52-week high of $285.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

