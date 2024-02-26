Synovus Financial Corp Has $37.07 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $37,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.42. 1,016,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,659. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.