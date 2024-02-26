Synovus Financial Corp Has $659.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,480,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381,160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 7.5% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.97% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $659,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.40. 660,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,150. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $333.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.