Synovus Financial Corp Has $67.38 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5,536.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $67,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.35. 5,127,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,379. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $162.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.